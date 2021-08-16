New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX remained flat at $$32.82 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549,039. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.