New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,513 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,430. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

