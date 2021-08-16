Newscrypto (NWC) Hits Market Cap of $107.67 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $107.67 million and $6.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00131516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,914.67 or 1.00457705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00910923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.39 or 0.06879678 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,540,039 coins and its circulating supply is 151,890,392 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

