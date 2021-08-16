Newton Tops One Day Volume of $923,724.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Newton has a total market cap of $13.66 million and $923,724.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

