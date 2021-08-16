NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. NFT has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $76,527.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

