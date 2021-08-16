NFTify (N1) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $47,488.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

