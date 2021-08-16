NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $72.78 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $154.75 or 0.00333892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.