Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

