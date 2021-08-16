Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NPNYY opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.49. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

