NIX Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $67,124.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.40 or 0.06882464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.13 or 0.01475371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00390108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00150557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00587343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00363526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00329264 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

