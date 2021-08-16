NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

