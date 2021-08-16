NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NNGRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NN Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

