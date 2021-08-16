NOIA Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

