Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $151,453.47 and $242.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00294943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,565,946 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

