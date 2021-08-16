Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.93

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 15130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$450.42 million and a PE ratio of 35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

