Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 495,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 719.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

