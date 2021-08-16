Non-Fungible Yearn Tops One Day Volume of $42,105.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $42,105.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for about $66.34 or 0.00143237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.16 or 0.00907209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104677 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,990 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

