Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $229.81

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.81 and last traded at $229.55, with a volume of 95471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

