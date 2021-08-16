Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northeast Community Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.