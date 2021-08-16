NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova Sells 26,624 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 478,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,835. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,718.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $232.76.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.