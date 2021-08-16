Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Nuance Communications worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

