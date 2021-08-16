Nuco.cloud Price Reaches $0.16 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1.58 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00157447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.81 or 1.00088600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00914587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.60 or 0.07087038 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

