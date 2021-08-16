Numeraire (NMR) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $407.98 million and $28.57 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $41.07 or 0.00089729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,861 coins and its circulating supply is 9,932,662 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.