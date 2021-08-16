Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE NTR opened at $63.61 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

