Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -39.70.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

