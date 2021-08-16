Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

