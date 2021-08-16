Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 74.7% in July

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

