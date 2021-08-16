nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 139.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

