nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

