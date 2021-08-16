NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

7/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $231.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $192.00 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $192.00 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $193.75 to $237.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $187.50 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $178.75 to $218.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $187.50 to $225.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $213.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

