Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $32,002.18

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $32,002.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 107.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars.

