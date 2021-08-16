nYFI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $400,923.41 and $60.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nYFI has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.