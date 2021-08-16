Nyzo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,130.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.05 million and $130,130.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00157447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.81 or 1.00088600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00914587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.60 or 0.07087038 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

