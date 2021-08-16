Oak Street Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $51.00 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oak Street Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,541,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.