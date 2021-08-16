Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

