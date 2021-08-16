Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

