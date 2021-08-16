Oasis Network Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $151.29 million and $26.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001087 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

