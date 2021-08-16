Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.90.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

