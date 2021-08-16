Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 6.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 18.33 and last traded at 18.01. Approximately 11,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,896,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

