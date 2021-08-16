OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $311,098.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $311,098.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00905739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00105017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046762 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

