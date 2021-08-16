Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,530.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

