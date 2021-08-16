Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,530.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.
Obayashi Company Profile
