Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 54.6% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

