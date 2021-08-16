OceanEx Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $271,075.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $271,075.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.