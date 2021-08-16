Oikos Price Hits $0.0114 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $29,404.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00158081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,504.92 or 1.00161862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00912743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,840,207 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

