OLD Republic International Corp Buys 310,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $61,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

VLO stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

