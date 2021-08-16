OLD Republic International Corp Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,377,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.15% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after buying an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $72.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

