Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

