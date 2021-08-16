Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ONCY opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

