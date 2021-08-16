Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.
ONCY opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.77.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.