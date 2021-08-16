OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Holdings Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of OneWater Marine worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

