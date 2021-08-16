Onooks Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $140,019.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

